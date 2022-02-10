Airfare bands protecting interests of airlines, passengers: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Aviation Ministry's role doesn't end with Air India: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Centre aims to make air travel affordable for common man: Scindia
Scindia flags off IndiGo's domestic flight, AI's international flight
Air taxis will be possible in coming days under drone rules: Scindia
Working at fast pace to restore air traffic to pre-Covid-19 levels: Scindia
-
Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said airfare bands serve the purpose of protecting the interests of airlines as well as passengers.
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation ministry introduced airfare bands with upper and lower limits as a temporary measure under the Aircraft Act, 1934, he told Lok Sabha in a written reply.
He also emphasised that under normal circumstances, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government.
"The fare bands serve the dual purpose of protecting the interests of the travellers as well as of the airlines, and have been revised from time to time. Fare capping is, presently, applicable on a rolling basis for a 15 days' cycle," the minister said.
With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, airlines are free to fix reasonable airfares under Aircraft Rules, 1937.
In a separate written reply, Scindia said the estimated losses incurred by airlines in India in 2020-21 was approximately Rs 19,564 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU