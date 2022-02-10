Travel sector hails new health norms, urges restart of normal int'l flights

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows scheduled international flights from Dec 15, air bubbles to end
Will 5G come in the way of India's flight safety?
Normal international flights by year-end, says Civil Aviation Secretary
Reserve Bank of India likely to tweak norms to reduce MFI risk
Street finds comfort in hospitality stocks on hopes of recovery in biz
-
The travel industry welcomed the government decision to relax test and quarantine requirements for international arrivals and called for quick resumption of normal international flights.
“This is an encouraging development. Hopefully this will be accompanied by full resumption of all scheduled international flights and multiple entry e-tourist visas for all our tourism source markets,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality
"This move will serve to boost consumer confidence and accelerate revival of travel, tourism and hospitality sectors as well as economy at large,” Madhavan Menon, managing director, Thomas Cook India group.
“Presently there are only limited air bubble flights that are operating to some selected countries and airfares are exorbitant. Once normal international flight operation is resumed, airfares will come down drastically and this will boost the arrival of foreign tourists in India,” said Rajiv Mehra, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU