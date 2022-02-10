Travel sector hails new health norms, urges restart of normal int'l flights

The industry welcomed the government decision to relax test and quarantine requirements for international arrivals and called for quick resumption of normal

“This is an encouraging development. Hopefully this will be accompanied by full resumption of all scheduled and multiple entry e-tourist visas for all our tourism source markets,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO of Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality

"This move will serve to boost consumer confidence and accelerate revival of travel, tourism and hospitality sectors as well as economy at large,” Madhavan Menon, managing director, Thomas Cook India group.

“Presently there are only limited air bubble flights that are operating to some selected countries and airfares are exorbitant. Once normal international flight operation is resumed, airfares will come down drastically and this will boost the arrival of foreign tourists in India,” said Rajiv Mehra, president of Indian Association of Tour Operators.