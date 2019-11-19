JUST IN
Airlines prevail over sagging demand, maintain capacity in October

On an average, airfares on metro routes were down by 20-25 per cent for tickets booked in the past seven days, compared to the same period last year

Arindam Majumder 

airlines
Representative Image

Driven by low fares, airlines managed to maintain their capacity despite sagging demand. According to estimates, demand was at its peak during the festive season. On an average, airfares on metro routes were down by 20-25 per cent for tickets booked in the past seven days, compared to the same period last year. This trend has gained momentum in November also.

graph
First Published: Tue, November 19 2019. 01:12 IST

