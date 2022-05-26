Airlines upbeat as business travel rebounds after a 2-year lull in pandemic

Business travel, which had taken a backseat due to successive waves of Covid-19 pandemic, is now on an upswing.

IndiGo, which is the country’s largest domestic airline, has seen a complete recovery in corporate travel in April and May. Online travel too have registered strong growth in the segment with easing of pandemic restrictions and opening of offices.

In March we had 64 per cent recovery in corporate travel compared to pre-Covid level. In April and May we have seen corporate travel back at pre-Covid level. Infact, the traffic is even higher. Going forward we are quite bullish about the business recovery,” IndiGo’s chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar told analysts in a post result conference call on Wednesday.

January-March is a seasonally weak quarter for overall business. According to Kumar, while business from some of the IT and consulting is yet to revive, growth is seen in most other corporate segments.” We are also encouraged with MICE and SME traffic,” Kumar said. MICE refers to meeting, incentive, conference, exhibition segment.

has been witnessing a month on month growth which till now was largely fueled by leisure and visiting family and relatives segment (VFR). Between January-April, domestic flew 35.6 million, a growth of 22.6 per cent over the same period last year.

The revival in bodes well for and helps them improve profitability on metro to metro routes. This is crucial as continue to face twin challenges of expensive fuel and weakening rupee.

management remains optimistic as it feels that the airline’s vast network, frequencies and service gives it an edge over rivals and allows it to get more bookings in 0-15 day window.

“Booking curves are also getting closer to patterns that prevailed in the pre-Covid period. Corporates are booking tickets closer to the departure as usual,” Kumar added.

“While we have observed growth across all corporate travel segments, one sub-segment that is shining bright is the demand coming from tier II and III cities. Nearly 60 per cent of the hotel bookings for the corporate travel are registered from cities beyond metros,” said MakeMyTrip co-founder and group CEO Rajesh Magow. He added that bookings on company platforms – Quest2Travel and Mybiz have grown nearly 1.75 times compared to pre-Covid levels.

Special airfares, complimentary meals and better flight cancellation rates are also helping to sustain corporate travel demand which has reached pre-Covid level, said Nishant Pitti, CEO and co-founder of EaseMyTrip.