All eyes on productivity levels in winter session of Parliament

Of all the sessions of Parliament in the seven years of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, the monsoon session has seen the worst productivity levels. During this session, Lok Sabha operated just 22 per cent of its functioning hours and Rajya Sabha 28 per cent. The winter session promises to be no better, judging by the stance of the Opposition.

And like before, events both inside and outside Parliament will have a role in the way events unfold. Three ordinances must be cleared in the winter session. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) ...