JUST IN
Forex reserves at a three-month high; $11 billion added in a week
MoRTH defers mandatory emission control sensor in two-wheelers by two years
India, China trade deficit at $51.5 bn during April-October this fiscal
India's forex reserves rise for fourth week, hit over 3-month high
Wheat sowing up 25% so far this rabi season at 25.576 million hectares
UK-based Nithia Capital eyes 3.5 MT steelmaking capacity in India: CEO
India's Nov thermal coal imports at 10 month-low as local output soars
Union Budget: Understanding the GDP, GVA and the difference between the two
Australian investors meet UP CM Yogi to discuss opportunities in state
78% of frontline workers in Delhi NCR employed in e-commerce sector: Survey
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Govt seeks approval for Rs 4.36 trillion additional spending in FY23
Business Standard

All-India average wholesale prices of wheat up 22% so far this year: Govt

Average wholesale price of wheat rose 22 per cent across India to Rs 2,721 per quintal in November from Rs 2,228 per quintal in January this year, the government data showed

Topics
Wheat prices | wholesale prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Wheat

Average wholesale price of wheat rose 22 per cent across India to Rs 2,721 per quintal in November from Rs 2,228 per quintal in January this year, the government data showed.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "The prices of agricultural produce including wheat are determined by the demand and supply conditions in the market, international prices etc."

As per the data, all-India monthly average wholesale prices of wheat stood at Rs 2,228 per quintal in January, Rs 2,230 in February, Rs 2,339 in March, Rs 2,384 in April, Rs 2,352 in May, Rs 2,316 in June, Rs 2,409 in July, Rs 2,486 in August, Rs 2,516 in September, Rs 2,571 in October and Rs 2,721 per quintal in November. Prices of October and November are provisional.

The Centre had imposed a ban on wheat exports in May to control prices.

"Wheat production has declined marginally from 109.59 million tonnes in 2020-21 to 106.84 million tonnes in 2021-22 and the all-India yields of wheat declined in 2021-22 to 3,507 kilograms/hectare from 3,521 kg/hectare in 2020-21 due to severe heat wave during March and April, 2022 in major wheat growing states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan," the minister said.

The procurement of wheat in rabi market season (April-June) of 2022-23 fell to 187.92 lakh tonnes as against 433.44 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 as market price of wheat was higher than the ruling minimum support price during the period, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Wheat prices

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 19:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.