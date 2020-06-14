Already stuck with huge liquidity surplus, banks come under Covid-19's grip

Even his worst detractors can’t accuse State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar of being low on optimism. So, when the head of the country’s largest bank says, “I have the money, but there are no takers of the money,” the signal is loud and clear: India’s bank credit market is in the midst of one of its worst crises.

Due to the low credit offtake, banks are saddled with a huge liquidity surplus, on which they have to pay interest to the depositors, but can’t earn interest back by deploying loans, which is the banks’ core business. That ...