AMRUT scheme: Govt approves Rs 740 bn for over 2,400 sanitation projects

The Centre has approved projects worth Rs 740 billion towards ensuring an improved water supply, sewerage and drainage, Union minister said Tuesday.

The housing and urban affairs minister was addressing the gathering at the National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Innovation Summit, which is being organised by the (NIUA) in association with Elets Technomedia Private Limited here.

"Under (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation), over 2,400 projects worth Rs 740 billion, targetted towards ensuring an improved water supply, sewerage, and drainage, have been approved under the state annual action plans for 2015-2020.

"The government is providing various platforms to display, promote and recognise innovations happening across the nation. Our youth is coming forward with great ideas and entrepreneurship models in WASH and other areas," Puri said.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 with a focus to establish an infrastructure that could ensure adequate robust sewage networks and for urban transformation by implementing urban revival projects.

The summit is being held to create a platform for entrepreneurs, including start-ups, to showcase their innovative products and solutions in the area of water, sanitation and hygiene, and provide momentum to the innovation ecosystem, besides contributing to resolve the pressing issues in the WASH sector.