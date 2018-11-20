JUST IN
RBI move to boost bank's lending capacity up to Rs 3 trn, say sources

The RBI agreed to extend a deadline for lenders to further lift capital conservation buffers, by a year to March 31, 2020, at its board meeting on Monday

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

RBI
A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi | Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India estimates that Indian banks will have the capacity to lend an extra Rs 2.5 trillion to Rs 3.0 trillion ($35 billion to $42 billion) over the next year after it decided to relax a deadline for lenders to boost capital ratios, two sources aware of discussions on the matter said on Tuesday.

The RBI agreed to extend a deadline for lenders to further lift capital conservation buffers, by a year to March 31, 2020, at its board meeting on Monday.

The relaxation will also reduce banks capital requirements by about 300 billion to 350 billion rupees of capital, the two sources said, adding that the numbers were shared by the RBI at the board meeting.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 15:12 IST

