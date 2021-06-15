Application window for PLI scheme for white goods opens from today

-
The application window for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods - ACs and LEDs - will be open for three months from Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday held interaction with the industry on the PLI scheme on white goods.
"The interaction was held to take the feedback on the scheme, the application window for which will be open for three months from tomorrow," it said in a statement.
During the discussion, Goyal said the scheme has been introduced to produce national manufacturing champions and it will bring cost-competitiveness, quality, efficiency and technology.
The minister said that through PLI, India will leverage its competitive and comparative advantage to stake its claim in global supply chains.
The selection of the companies eligible under the scheme will be done in a transparent and time-bound manner, he added.
PLI scheme for white goods was notified on April 16 and guidelines were issued on June 4.
In the budget 2021-22, outlay of Rs. 1.97 lakh crore for the PLI schemes for 13 key sectors was announced. Through PLI, minimum production is expected to be USD 500 billion over 5 years. PLI alone can expand 1/4th of total manufacturing output of the last 5 years. Minimum expected employment through this scheme over 5 years is 1 crore.
PLI Scheme for White Goods was notified on April 16 in 2021. Scheme guidelines were issued on June 4 for Production Linked Incentive Scheme for white goods manufacturers in India. The Outlay for the scheme is Rs 6,238 crore for 2021-22 to 2028-29. It extends an incentive of 4 per cent to 6 per cent on incremental sales for 5 years.
