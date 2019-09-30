April-August fiscal deficit 78.7% of Rs 7.04 trillion FY20 target

The country's for the first five months of the current fiscal was as much as 78.7 per cent of the annual target.

Data released by the Controller of Accounts put the for the April-August period at Rs 5.54 trillion.

The full year fiscal deficit for FY20, at Rs 7.03 trillion in the Union Budget, was estimated to be 3.3 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

Experts believe that the fiscal deficit this year is set to shoot past the annual target, due to the measures taken by the government to stimulate economic activity after GDP growth slipped to a six-year low of 5 per cent.