April-May fiscal deficit at 58.6% of fiscal year target as revenue slumps

The Centre’s for the first two months of 2020-21 came in at Rs 4.66 trillion, or 58.6 per cent of the full year target of Rs 7.96 trillion, primarily on the back of a crunch in tax and non-tax revenue and capital receipts, official data showed on Tuesday.



This compares to 52 per cent for the same period last year.

According to the Controller General of Accounts, net tax revenue for April-May was 2.1 per cent of the full year target, compared to 7 per cent for the same period last year. Non-tax revenue was 2.8 per cent compared with 9.1 per cent and non-debt capital receipt was 0.4 per cent compared with 2.6 per cent.

Total revenue was Rs 45,498 crore, or 2 per cent of the budgeted estimate of Rs 22.46 trillion, compared to 7.1 per cent for the same period last year.



“With a severe squeeze in revenue receipts amid a marginal contraction in total spending, the Government of India's widened to Rs. 4.7 trillion in the first two months of what is sure to be a very difficult fiscal year,” said Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with Ltd. She added that a ‘substantial’ fiscal slippage was inevitable this year.



On the expenditure front, revenue spending for April-June was 17.4 per cent of the full year target, compared to 19 per cent for the same period last year, indicating that the strict expenditure curbs imposed by finance ministry appeared to be working.



was 13.4 per cent of the full year target, compared to 14.1 per cent for the same period last year. However, in absolute terms capex for April-May rose to 55,206 crore compared to 47,703 crore in April-May 2019.





Total expenditure for the first two months of FY21 was Rs 5.12 trillion, or 16.8 per cent of the budget size of Rs 30.4 trillion, compared to 18.4 per cent for the same period last year.



“The government has increased the expenditure towards asset creation with the witnessing a growth of 15.7 per cent during April-May’20,” said Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist with Care Ratings.



“The central government finances are expected to remain under significant pressure during FY21 as revenue collections are likely to be severely impacted till restrictions are significantly eased and economic activities returns to normalcy,” Sabnavis said, adding that spending on relief measures and was likely to continue and which could exacerbate the government finances further.



“Considering the likely revenue shortfalls and increased expenditure we estimate the central government’s to widen to around 7.1 per cent of GDP in FY21 as against the budgeted 3.5 per cent of GDP. The extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Scheme (on Tuesday) would further add to the deficit another 0.45 per cent GDP,” he said.



ICRA’s Nayar, who expects the fiscal gap to be 6.7 per cent or wider, said that the anticipated fiscal slippage exceeds the extent to which the centre’s planned market borrowings for FY2021 have already been revised. “Accordingly, G-sec yields may harden further in the absence of further measures being announced by the RBI,” she said.

