Opposition demands triple talaq Bill be referred to joint select committee
Business Standard

April-Nov fiscal deficit touches nearly 115% of FY19 target at Rs 7.17 trn

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in the current financial year

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Budget 2018
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

India's April-November fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.17 trillion ($101.93 billion), or 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 7.32 trillion, data showed.

The government is widely expected to miss its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.
First Published: Thu, December 27 2018. 16:34 IST

