April-Nov fiscal deficit touches nearly 115% of FY19 target at Rs 7.17 trn

India's April-November stood at Rs 7.17 trillion ($101.93 billion), or 114.8 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Thursday.



Net tax receipts in the first eight months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were Rs 7.32 trillion, data showed.

The government is widely expected to miss its target of 3.3 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year, or announce spending cuts in the last quarter.