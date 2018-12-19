As PM pitches for 18% GST on 99% items, Chidambaram calls it belated wisdom

leader said on Wednesday that "belated wisdom" had dawned upon the Centre, a day after Prime Minister indicated that 99-per cent items would be brought under the slab of 18 per cent.

Chidambaram alleged that it was typical of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to unscramble the egg after having "scrambled" the Goods and Services Tax.



"Government says 99% of goods will be at 18 per cent Belated wisdom. We should have started with 18 per cent as the standard rate. Having scrambled the egg needlessly when was introduced, Government is trying to unscramble it! Typical of NDA," Chidambaram posted on Twitter.





"BJP/ governance mantra is 'Leap before you look'. Which is the reason for the damage caused by GST to businesses, especially MSMEs," he added.

Modi had on Tuesday indicated that further simplification of the GST was on the anvil and said his government wanted to ensure that 99-per cent items attract sub-18-per cent GST slab.