Asia's factory activity slows as Ukraine crisis, inflation bite

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
India on path of economic recovery aided by govt reforms: DEA Secy
High oil prices to hurt world economic recovery: India to OPEC
Economic recovery broadened in Q3FY22, but durability elusive: ICRA
-
Most Asian factories saw activity slow in March, as slumping Chinese demand and rising raw material costs blamed on the Ukraine crisis added strains to firms already suffering from lingering supply chain disruptions.
While Japan benefited from easing COVID-19 infections, the spike in fuel and grain costs clouded the outlook for many Asian economies that are reliant on energy imports.
China's factory activity slumped at the fastest pace in two years in March, a private sector purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed on Friday, as the fallout from the Ukraine crisis and resurgence in domestic coronavirus cases hit external and domestic demand.
The outcome was in line with Thursday's official data showing activity in Chinese manufacturing and services simultaneously contracted in March for the first time since the height of the country's COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.
The slowdown in China bodes ill for Asia, which is host to big manufacturers dependent on consumption in the world's second-largest economy, analysts say.
South Korea's factory activity slowed in March with new export orders posting the sharpest reduction since July 2020, as companies took a hit from rise in input prices for goods ranging from oil, metals and semiconductors.
Factory activity also slowed in Taiwan and Vietnam, and contracted in Malaysia, as the region felt the pain from rising raw material prices, other PMIs released on Friday showed.
"The main channel for transmission is going to be from commodity prices, so energy, oil, gas, as well as foodstuff," said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"What's going to happen is that the manufacturers, especially some of the more downstream ones, they're going to face a bit more cost pressure," he said.
By contrast, Japan saw manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace from the prior month in March, as domestic demand got a lift from the waning impact of the pandemic.
But Japan's export orders slumped as external demand suffered from pandemic curbs in China and supply chain disruptions caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
South Korea's PMI fell to 51.2 in March from 53.8 in February, standing above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity, but the lowest in four months.
Japan's final au Jibun Bank PMI rose to 54.1 in March, up from 52.7 in the previous month.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU