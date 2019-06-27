At 48.3% in 2018, corporate taxes in India among highest in the world

Corporate income tax in India is among the highest in the world, with the tax rate growing steadily in recent years. Of the 94 jurisdictions covered by the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), India had the highest statutory tax rate of 48.3 per cent in 2018, double the global average tax rate of 24 per cent.

The OECD’s calculation of combined corporate income tax includes headline tax, surcharge, cess, dividend distribution tax, and any other additional tax. The headline tax rate for domestic companies with revenue over Rs 250 crore is 30 per cent; ...