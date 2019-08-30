At 5%, economy slowest in 25 quarters; Nominal growth lowest in 17 years

India’s grew at 5 per cent in April – June 2019, slowest since 2013, on account of benign economic activity across sectors, from services and manufacturing, to agriculture and construction.

But more importantly, the economy grew at 8 per cent in nominal terms, slowest since the third quarter of 2002-03, taking into account the previous two series of national accounts. The Union Budget has assumed an 11 per cent nominal growth.

Nominal is a proxy for growth in incomes, and the current slowdown signals a sharp fall in the latter. Fiscal balance of union and state governments could see trouble, too, as poor nominal growth affects tax collection in adverse manner.

Various high frequency indicators such as sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, production of capital goods, consumer durables, steel and cement, use of air travel, among others, had shown contraction, or poor growth, in the April-June period. The official growth estimate falls in line with this trend.

India's chief economic advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian, however, attributed the slowdown chiefly to global economic downturn.

“Impact comes, especially, from global headwinds due to deceleration in developed economies, Sino-American trade conflict etc. Similar phenomena were been observed previously during Q4 2012-13 and Q4 2013-14, when growth was around 5 per cent,” he said in a series of tweets.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of Prime Minister's team of economists, said that he expects economy to grow at 6.5 per cent for the full fiscal, and that this should not be "lightly dismissed" when many countries in the world are "struggling to find positive growth". Global economy is slated to grow at 3.2 per cent in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Private spending grew at 3.1 per cent, one of the slowest since the new national accounts series began in 2012. Investments (gross fixed capital formation) grew at 4 per cent, reflecting a poor sentiment among investors and big corporates. Government expenditure grew at a faster rate than the economy.

Experts raised voices of concern over the grim picture of the economy.

“There are both structural and cyclical issues are plaguing Indian economy. As construction/real estate are biggest employers after agriculture, reviving real estate sector is crucial for uptick in investment and consumption,” said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings.

Manufacturing stagnated, growing just 0.6 per cent over the same quarter of the previous year. The sector has seen a protracted slow growth since 2017-18.

Services sector, the biggest part of the economy as well as the one providing most of the incremental jobs, grew at just below 7 per cent in real terms. Only thrice in the last seven years, has services grown slower than this.

Agriculture and construction grew at 2 per cent in Q1 FY20. These sectors traditionally provide millions of jobs to unorganized sector farm and industry labourers.

Slowdown in June quarter appeared more pronounced due to unfavourable base effect, too, as the economy had grown at 8 per cent in the first quarter of 2018-19.

A host of public and private, domestic and global agencies had revised India’s growth forecast for FY20 lower than their earlier forecasts. The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee revised it down from 7 per cent to 6.9 per cent. While Nomura has revised it in line with the RBI, Moody’s expects India to grow further slower at 6.2 per cent in FY20.