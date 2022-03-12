Auto cos will begin manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles within 6 mths: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
What are flex-fuel vehicles? Can they cut our dependence on petrol?
TMS, Ep 44: Delhi pollution, Udaan Q&A, markets, and flex-fuel vehicles
Govt will mandate flex-fuel engines in vehicles in next 3-4 months: Gadkari
Flex-fuel engines to be made mandatory in coming days, says Gadkari
India to introduce flexible fuel vehicles soon to increase ethanol use
-
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said top officials of automobile companies have promised him that they will start manufacturing vehicles of flex-fuel variants within six months.
Addressing 'ET Global Business Summit' virtually, Gadkari further said the government is working on a plan to shift public transport to 100 per cent clean energy sources.
"This week, I had a meeting with managing directors of all big automobile companies and SIAM representatives. And they promised me that they will start manufacturing flex-fuel engines for vehicles that can run on more than one fuel," he said.
Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel with a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.
The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two and three-wheelers.
He said now farmers are making bio-ethanol from rice, corn and sugarcane juice.
According to Gadkari, soon most vehicles in India will run on 100 per cent ethanol.
Last year in December, the government had issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.
Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green hydrogen and other alternative fuels.
"But at the same time you understand, presently we are using maximum petrol and diesel, and the international scenario is not good.
"We are facing crucial problems because there is a war between Russia and Ukraine and I feel that it is really a big challenge," he said.
So the only option, Gadkari noted, is alternative fuels like bio-ethanol and LNG, which are import substitutes, cost effective, and pollution-free.
The minister pointed out that presently India imports crude oil worth Rs 8 lakh crore and it can go up to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU