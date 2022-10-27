JUST IN
Indian importers should use rupee's recovery to increase hedges: Analysts
Energy prices to fall 11% in 2023 as economies slow down: World Bank study
MoS Muraleedharan underscores policy to deepen engagement with Africa
Govt unveils new policy reforms for satellite communication services
Musical instruments' exports rise 3.5 times to Rs 172 crore in Apr-Sept
Working towards best FTA with 'economic superpower' India: UK's Greg Hands
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'Safal' common credit portal for farmers
PM Modi pitches for promotion of indigenous products, self-reliance
Centre plans to provide legal power to CCI ahead of merger with NAA
FM asks AIIB to scale up investments in clean energy, infrastructure
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Indian importers should use rupee's recovery to increase hedges: Analysts
Business Standard

Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport

Aviation watchdog DGCA has given the aerodrome licence for the new airport at Mopa in Goa, paving the way for starting commercial flights operations from there soon

Topics
Goa | DGCA

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

DGCA

Aviation watchdog DGCA has given the aerodrome licence for the new airport at Mopa in Goa, paving the way for starting commercial flights operations from there soon.

The licence for the Mopa airport, which will be operated by GMR group, was issued on October 26, according to a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This will be the second airport in Goa, where already there is an operational airport at Dabolim in Mormugao city. The new airport will be around 35 kilometre from Panjim in the northern part of Goa.

The Mopa airport is being constructed in four phases with an annual passenger capacity of 4.4 million in phase I and it will increase to 5.8 million in phase II.

In phase III, the capacity will rise to 9.4 million passengers per annum and once phase IV is also complete, the total capacity will be at 13.1 million passengers per annum.

GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure, had in November 2016 signed a concession agreement with the Goa government to develop and operate greenfield international airport project at Mopa.

GAL's subsidiary GMR Goa International Airport is developing the project, which is based on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.

In September, the operator completed the landing trials for both approaches -- 10 and 28 -- of the newly-built runway.

At present, only 70 flights land at the Dabolim airport, which is a civil enclave, on a daily basis. No landing is permitted from 9 am to 2 pm at the facility.

After the commissioning of the Mopa airport, the number of flights landing in Goa will go up to 150, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said in July this year.

Currently, there are 131 operational airports in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.