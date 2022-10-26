JUST IN
Business Standard

Musical instruments' exports rise 3.5 times to Rs 172 crore in Apr-Sept

The country's musical instruments exports have increased to Rs 172 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 49 crore in the same period of 2013-14

Topics
Music | Indian exports | trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Thavil: A musician uses the instrument
Representative Image

The country's musical instruments exports have increased to Rs 172 crore during April-September this fiscal against Rs 49 crore in the same period of 2013-14.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in a tweet that the exports have risen to more than 3.5 times in the first six months of the current fiscal.

"India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013," Goyal said.

On the jump in exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the growth is encouraging.

"With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector," Modi tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 23:11 IST

`
