Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme to benefit 13 mn families in MP: Chouhan

As many as 13 million families in will benefit from the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat, Chief Minister said Sunday.

Chouhan launched the scheme in the state after it was rolled out nationwide by Prime Minister at a function Sunday in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

"This is the world's biggest health security scheme. And this unique scheme has been charted out for the poor by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji," he said.

Union Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and Union Social Justice Minister were also present at the function here.

Speaking at the function, Chouhan said that public welfare schemes of the Union government were being implemented in on priority.

He said that houses will be provided to the poor in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana by 2022, adding that MP was also leading in the PM Ujjwala Yojana under which 400,000 women had been provided gas connections so far.

"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has helped contain diseases. A remarkable decline has been registered in diseases in Indore city, which is the cleanest city of India, according to the latest Swachh Survekshan," he added.

Tomar, speaking at the function, said the Centre was making efforts to bring about comprehensive development, adding that progress of the individual was a must alongside that of the region.

" Yojana is to ensure a healthy and clean India. has always topped in the execution of the union government's schemes in the past and will lead in the implementation of this scheme as well," Tomar claimed.

In his speech, Gehlot said," The Yojana has been introduced to ensure medical facilities to the poor without any inconvenience.

