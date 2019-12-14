Bangladesh has lifted import ban on 9 items through Tripura ports: India

The government has withdrawn its restrictions on importing nine items from India through two land ports in Tripura, in a boost to traders of the region, officials said on Saturday.

had exported various items amounting to Rs 522.42 crore in 2018-19 while imports of goods through seven land ports in Tripura to the neighbouring country were around Rs 14.66 crore, they said.

"The trade imbalance is due to restrictions imposed by Dhaka on various items. has withdrawn its restrictions on importing nine items through Akhaura land port and Srimantapur land custom station," state industries and commerce department's additional director Swapna Debnath said.

The nine items on which the restriction was removed from December 1 included cashew nut, paper, sugar, generator, broken glass, chocolate, baby wipes, confectionary and bitumen, she said.

Currently, five other land customs stations- Muhurighat, Khowaighat, Dhalaighat, Manughat and Puran Raghna- are operational along Indo-Bangla border in Tripura.

Following efforts by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the neighbouring country has removed restrictions on 16 items in two phases, she said.

Despite demand by the state government to withdraw restriction on tea export through land ports in Tripura, the neighbouring country has not relaxed it yet, the official said.

"Tripura will be benefited if trade restriction on tea export to Bangladesh through the land ports in the state is lifted", said Santosh Saha, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Ltd (TTDDC) here.

Steps have been taken to make Sabroom LCS operational by April next year, the official said.