Bengal plans to take renewable energy generation from 5% to 20% by 2030

West Bengal is aiming to take its renewable energy generation to 20 per cent of the total installed capacity by 2030, a senior official said on Friday.
At present, the renewable energy share of the total installed capacity is 5 per cent, she said.
"We have set the target of generating energy from renewable sources at 20 per cent by 2030," said Nandini Chakravorty, the principal secretary of the Non-conventional and Renewable Energy Sources Department.
Speaking at a conclave organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), she said rooftop solar panels have been installed in 1,954 schools of the state and work was underway to add another 1,890 schools to the list.
"These initiatives will not only help us reduce carbon emission and achieve net zero sooner than the target, but also is a progress toward sustainable development. We intend to focus on the textile, horticulture and agricultural sectors for increased usage of renewable sources," Chakravorty said.
State Power Secretary S Suresh Kumar said carbon emission has to be reduced for a sustainable future, but a huge investment is required for it.
