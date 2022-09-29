Best of BS Opinion: Beyond a phrase, India's national priorities, and more

JUST IN
Sign of rising rural distress: MGNREGS demand up in poorest states
India proposes 15% retaliatory duties on 22 items imported from UK
Centre extends free food grain scheme till Dec at a cost of Rs 45k cr
Icra maintains 7.2% GDP forecast for FY23, sees pick-up in govt expenditure
France's Naval Group and IIT Goa to work on underwater sensors' data
Two sweeping reforms likely in debt-ridden NHAI's HAM framework
Three fertilizer firms sign MoU with Canada's Canpotex to import potash
Cabinet okays Rs 10,000-crore 'futuristic' revamp of three railway stations
FinMin opposed extension of PMGKAY a day ahead of Cabinet approval
Aggressive rate hikes may be counterproductive in short run: Emkay Wealth
India’s foreign trade policy was last updated in 2015. It was supposed to last for five years, until 2020.

But, to an extent because of the complexities caused by the pandemic, it has been extended by six months at a time since then. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the policy will need to expand on what "self-reliance" actually means. Read here

In other views:

The next G20 Summit meeting with Indonesia in the chair is scheduled to take place in that country in November. It is unlikely to be a great success given the sharp differences between the West and Russia about the conflict in Ukraine, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here

In a column I talk about how central banks across the world have had to adjust at an extraordinary pace since the beginning of 2020 and why the process is likely to continue for some time. Read here

Quote of the day

“Intention to upgrade to 5G in urban India is two times higher than their counterparts in markets like the UK and US where 5G has already been launched.”

A report by Ericsson ConsumerLab

First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:30 IST

`
