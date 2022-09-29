Best of BS Opinion: Beyond a phrase, India's national priorities, and more

-
India’s foreign trade policy was last updated in 2015. It was supposed to last for five years, until 2020.
But, to an extent because of the complexities caused by the pandemic, it has been extended by six months at a time since then. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the policy will need to expand on what "self-reliance" actually means. Read here
In other views:
The next G20 Summit meeting with Indonesia in the chair is scheduled to take place in that country in November. It is unlikely to be a great success given the sharp differences between the West and Russia about the conflict in Ukraine, writes Jaimini Bhagwati. Read here
In a column I talk about how central banks across the world have had to adjust at an extraordinary pace since the beginning of 2020 and why the process is likely to continue for some time. Read here
First Published: Thu, September 29 2022. 06:30 IST
