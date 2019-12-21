Bhilai-like steel plant planned in Vidarbha's naxal belt: Maharashtra CM

-
ALSO READ
Naveen Jindal's visit to rival Bhilai Steel Plant sparks speculation
From moulding markets to changing mindset, how Vedanta revived Electrosteel
Tata Steel slips 4% as it proposes to shut two UK-based plants
Sluggish market may delay Posco decision on investing in India steel plant
Posco continues to be cautious on India's greenfield steel plant
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.
"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur- or Bhilai-like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.
Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU