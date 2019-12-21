JUST IN
Going offline: Anti-CAA protests led to large scale internet shutdowns
Bhilai-like steel plant planned in Vidarbha's naxal belt: Maharashtra CM

Facility to come up in Gadchiroli district's Surjagad, known for its mineral deposits and dense forest

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that a Jamshedpur-like steel plant will be set up in Surjagad area in Vidarbha region of the state.

"We are planning to set up a Jamshedpur- or Bhilai-like steel plant near Surjagad in east Vidarbha region," Thackeray said in the Legislative Assembly on the last day of the winter session of the state legislature.

Surjagad falls under naxal-hit Gadchiroli district, also known for its mineral deposits and dense forest.

