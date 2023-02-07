JUST IN
Big Russia presence in India Energy Summit indicates stronger ties
Declining core inflation limits need for further rate hikes by RBI: S&P
Govt to come out with discussion paper on contractual disputes: Somanathan
What explains Indian public sector enterprises' anaemic capex record?
Assam, Odisha among states clocking high rural inflation than urban in FY23
How credible is path of improving quality of fiscal deficit going forward?
100 airports to be developed by 2024 under UDAN infra scheme: V K Singh
Hydrogen mission to push India towards decarbonisation: Amitabh Kant
India's decarbonisation efforts lauded at Energy Week: Oil India CMD
Centre plans to roll out research-linked incentive scheme for pharma sector
Business Standard

Big Russia presence in India Energy Summit indicates stronger ties

The European Union ban on seaborne Russian fuel shipments, coupled with earlier restrictions on the bloc's crude purchases, give more impetus for Moscow to ramp up the flows to India

Topics
OPEC | Russia | India

Sharon Cho Rakesh Sharma & Ben Bartenstein | Bloomberg 

Igor Sechin (Photo: Bloomberg)
Igor Sechin (Photo: Bloomberg)

Just a day after western powers slapped new sanctions on Russia, top executives from the OPEC+ producers’ oil and gas industry rushed to its biggest potential customer - India.

From the head of Rosneft PJSC Igor Sechin to the chairman of Novatek PJSC Leonid Mikhelson, the Russian delegation was out in force in Bengaluru for India Energy Week. The summit, the nation’s first major event organized under its G-20 presidency, saw delegates from foreign producers rub shoulders with Indian importers as the country highlighted its buying and negotiating power.

Russia, which has plenty of resources including crude oil and natural gas, is increasingly focused on countries like India and China for revenue. This comes as Europe and the US turn their backs on the nation’s energy shipments following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has quickly risen from a very small presence in early 2022 to become India’s largest crude seller, with volumes climbing further after the $60-a-barrel price cap on Russian shipments was implemented in early December. India is also benefiting as it buys the oil at steep discounts compared to other varieties, and is often offered cargoes on flexible payment terms with shipping and insurance coverage.

Chart

The European Union ban on seaborne Russian fuel shipments that took effect on Sunday, coupled with earlier restrictions on the bloc’s crude purchases, give more impetus for Moscow to ramp up the flows to India.

On a panel alongside India’s oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri and OPEC Secretary General Haitham al-Ghais on Monday, Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Sechin was beaming, saying Russia had notched a “psychological victory” over the West by surviving a raft of sanctions.

Oil prices in London surged to almost $130 — about 60% higher than current prices — shortly after Russia’s attack on Ukraine early last year. US natural gas prices soared to a record in August on concerns of a global energy crisis, before erasing those gains by the end of the year. Restrictions by EU on imports of Russian crude and fuel were put in place in retaliation to the war.

Novatek’s chairman Mikhelson hosted a rare briefing with local and international media on Monday, boasting that the company doesn’t have any issues selling all its liquefied natural gas cargoes, whether through one-off spot deals or long-term contracts. Novatek, Russia’s largest independent natural gas producer, is also open to selling its shipments to India in rupees, he said.

The top executives of Novatek and Rosneft also met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from those high-profile appearances, Russians could be seen across the conference venue, including the attendance of firms such as Lukoil PJSC.

Much of the chatter among refiners was that while the Russian presence may not be a coincidence, it was good timing as the nation attempts to find new outlets for its oil products in the wake of fresh sanctions.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 13:20 IST

`
