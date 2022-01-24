Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC

-
ALSO READ
Hit by GST recovery notices and summons, industry calls for help
GST Council defers hike in rates on textiles from 5% to 12%
GST Council defers rate hike in textiles, refers issues to ministers group
Refund interest paid on ineligible input tax credit, says industry
States slam FM plan to not extend GST compensation after June 2022
-
The Bombay High Court has issued notices to the Centre and the Maharashtra government over a petition that seeks to declare as unconstitutional, a provision in the GST laws which empowers the authorities to block input tax credit (ITC) on works contract services in the real estate.
The petitioner, which is engaged in the business of renting and leasing out movable and immovable properties, challenged the section 17(5)(c) of the Central GST (CGST) Act and the same section in the Maharashtra GST Act. The section prohibits input tax credit to the works contract service for construction of an immovable property other than the plant and machinery except where it is an input service for further supply of works contract.
Works contract is essentially a contract of service which may also involve supply of goods in the execution of the contract.
The petitioner entered into a master rental agreement with a company to provide it furnished premises on lease. The petitioner procured works contract services to make the premises.
By virtue of the section cited above, ITC on works contract services used by the petitioner stands denied.
Äbhishek Rastogi, a counsel for the petitioner and partner Khaitan & Co., argued that the section fails to recognise that these services are used by the petitioner in furtherance of its business.
The petitioner argued that since the leasing services provided by it are taxable, blockage of ITC resulted in breaking of the credit chain which goes against the ethos of the GST principles. GST was envisaged to do away with the cascading effect of taxes, it said.
"The objective of the GST system is to remove the cascading effect of tax on tax and ensure the flow of credits. As a corollary, any blocked credit will have to pass several tests of reasonability, public interest and above all constitutionality," Rastogi said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU