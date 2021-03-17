Bring yarn under Essential Commodities Act: TN garment exporters

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Changes to Essential Commodities Act and why they are drawing flak
RS passes amendments to essential commodities law; stock limits removed
Centre invokes new Essential Commodities Act to set stock limits on onion
Farm act stir: Are those supporting or opposing laws aware of specifics?
Tirupur's textile units ask spinning mills to resume cotton supply
-
The South Indian Hosiery Manufacturer Association has called upon the Centre to ban the export of yarn and fabric and bring yarn under the Essential Commodities Act.
Talking to IANS, association President C. Easwaran said: "We demand a total ban on the export of yarn and fabric from our country and to bring them under the Essential Commodities Act, otherwise the Tiruppur garment industry will turn into a memory."
The Tiruppur exporters forum had called for a one-day strike in the garment industry on Monday against the hike in yarn prices and the non-availability of raw materials. The strike was supported by 30 industrial associations of Tiruppur and eight trade unions.
Tiruppur Exporters Association President Raja M. Shanmugham told IANS that the strike was to highlight the plight of the industry to the authorities. "The yarn prices are at an all-time high and the raw material is not delivered on time."
"The high yarn prices coupled with non-delivery of the raw material on time is affecting our garment industry and there is nothing which we can do other than shutting down the companies."
The representatives of the industry and the trade unions also informed the District Collector of the dire situation the industry is facing.
Major international brands are outsourcing their work to the Tiruppur garment industry and the non-delivery of the finished materials in time will lead to loss of major orders, thus affecting the garment industry.
Shanmugham said: "There are more than 10,000 workers and allied staff who are employed at the Tiruppur garment industry. If there is no proper intervention in the price of yarn, the industry will be shut down and these workers will lose their jobs."
The price of yarns has gone up since December 2020 and generally the price stabilises after a couple of days, but this time the price has not come down, he added.
--IANS
aal/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU