Indian state refiners prepare to cut May Saudi oil imports: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco cuts February crude supply to some Asian refiners, sources say
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Saudi Aramco raises January crude oil price for Asia, document shows
Oil near 10-month high after Saudi Arabia's unilateral supply cut
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
-
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiners are preparing to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May compared to average monthly purchases, two sources privy to the matter said, after the government asked them to cut dependence on Middle Eastern supplies.
Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.
State refiners, which control about 60% of India's 5 million barrels per day (bpd) refining capacity, together import an average 14.7-14.8 million barrels of Saudi oil in a month, the sources said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Barbara Lewis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU