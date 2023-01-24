Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in agriculture sector

With an aggregate sectoral value in excess of $450 billion, agriculture has continued to play an important role in fostering livelihoods and ensuring food and nutritional security in India.

The emerging trends in Indian agribusiness point at the shift in focus from a production-driven sector to market-driven factors.

While the agriculture growth and diversification story has been a result of a right mix of policy and processes pushed over a period of time, there a few bottlenecks which call for attention.

Industry ask Activating the adoption of next-gen agri-tech

More focus to ease investments through ease of doing agri-business

Supply chain optimisation, better market linkages

Support to agri-infra and primary processing infra

Enhanced strategic nudge in joint initiatives . Key challenges Despite increase in overall budget, budgetary allocation to agricultural research and education remains low over the years

There is a strong need to create a strong framework for agri-edtech

To enhance the farm power availability, clean energy could be one of the potential source of energy

There is a significant headroom for agri infrastructure & logisticse

Making full stack data available for all will help in facilitating last-mile delivery