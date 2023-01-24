Budget 2022-23 wishlist: Here're the key challenges in agriculture sector

-
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay
Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams, schedule, venues and everything one must know
-
With an aggregate sectoral value in excess of $450 billion, agriculture has continued to play an important role in fostering livelihoods and ensuring food and nutritional security in India.
The emerging trends in Indian agribusiness point at the shift in focus from a production-driven sector to market-driven factors.
While the agriculture growth and diversification story has been a result of a right mix of policy and processes pushed over a period of time, there a few bottlenecks which call for attention.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 23:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU