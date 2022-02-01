Budget 2022: Govt allocates Rs 3,050 crore to Ministry of Ayush

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2022 LIVE: India may become $5-trn economy by FY26 or FY27, says CEA
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
Budget 2022: Govt plans paradigm change in urban planning; to set up panel
Budget 2022-23: Worst-hit sectors may get credit guarantee breather
What should you expect from the Budget session?
-
The Ministry of Ayush has received an allocation of Rs 3,050 in the Union Budget 2022-23, a slight increase of 2.69 per cent from 2021-22 when Rs 2,970 crore was earmarked for it.
An amount of Rs 306 crore has been set aside for the Central Sector Schemes under the ministry, while Rs 110 crore has been allocated for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies.
Autonomous bodies like Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine have been allocated Rs 1,759 crore.
The allocation for the National AYUSH Mission has increased to Rs 800 crore from Rs 553 crore in 2021-22.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU