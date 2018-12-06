JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet approves pact with France for energy efficiency, conservation

The pact involves knowledge exchange and cooperation in the nature of technical assistance only

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron | PTI Photo

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a pact between India and France in the field of energy efficiency and conservation.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been apprised of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and France in the field of energy efficiency/energy conservation. The MoU was signed on October 17, 2018, an official statement said.

The pact involves knowledge exchange and cooperation in the nature of technical assistance only.

The MoU is expected to take forward information exchange on policies, programmes and technologies relating to enhanced energy efficiency and demand-side management.

It will lead to awareness creation on energy efficiency. Development of tools for collection, use and analysis of CO2 emissions and GHG data for tracking global emissions for INDC.

It will promote research and development and demonstration of energy efficient technologies. Development of sustainable mobility with a specific focus on electric transport, it added.
First Published: Thu, December 06 2018. 22:40 IST

