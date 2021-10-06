Delhi: Petrol price hiked by 30 paise per litre, reaches Rs 102.94

-
ALSO READ
Diesel crosses Rs 100 in MP; Sikkim latest state to have petrol at Rs 100
Petrol crosses Rs 95 a litre in Delhi, above Rs 100 mark in six states
Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Tamil Nadu after steep hike in fuel rates
Petrol, diesel price remain unchanged as OMCs goes for a longer pause
Diesel price increased marginally, petrol rate remains steady
-
Petrol prices in the national capital, increased by 30 paise per litre, reached a new high of Rs 102.94 per litre on Wednesday.
The price of diesel, increased by 35 paise, stands at Rs 91.42 per litre in New Delhi.
In Mumbai, petrol prices have been increased by 29 paise. It is now being sold at Rs 108.96 per litre and diesel prices have become dearer by 37 paise and are at Rs 99.17 a litre today.
Petrol and diesel prices per litre in Chennai were at Rs 100.49 and Rs 95.93 respectively while in Kolkata petrol and diesel stood at Rs 103.65 and Rs 94.53 per litre respectively.
Petrol price was increased by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise per litre in Kolkata, while in Chennai petrol was up by Rs 26 paise and diesel by Rs 34 paise.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU