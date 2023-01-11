Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies

-
ALSO READ
Govt amends Multi State Cooperative Societies Act to bring in transparency
Shah to inaugurate National Conference of Rural Cooperative Banks today
Kerala cooperative secures second position in global sectoral ranking
Cabinet okays amendments in Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act
Process started to merge Amul with 5 other cooperative societies: Amit Shah
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative seed society under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.
It will act as an apex organisation for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds.
The seed society will also promote strategic research and development and also develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds.
It will further promote seed replacement rate (SRR) and varity replacement rate (VRR) and help reduce the yield gaps and enhance productivity.
The Cabinet also approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative organic society under MSCS Act, 2002.
It will act as an umbrella organisation or aggregation, procurement, certification, testing, branding and marketing of organic products.
The Union Cabinet further approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative export society under MSCS Act, 2002.
This entity will facilitate export of surplus goods and services produced by various cooperative societies across the country with support from relevant union ministries.
--IANS
ans/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:03 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU