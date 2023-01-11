JUST IN
Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies
India eyes overseas copper, lithium mines to meet domestic shortfall
Business Standard

Cabinet approves setting up of 3 new multi-state cooperative societies

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative seed society under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002

Union Cabinet | Multi-State Cooperative Societies

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative seed society under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002.

It will act as an apex organisation for production, procurement, processing, branding, labelling, packaging, storage, marketing and distribution of quality seeds.

The seed society will also promote strategic research and development and also develop a system for preservation and promotion of indigenous natural seeds.

It will further promote seed replacement rate (SRR) and varity replacement rate (VRR) and help reduce the yield gaps and enhance productivity.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative organic society under MSCS Act, 2002.

It will act as an umbrella organisation or aggregation, procurement, certification, testing, branding and marketing of organic products.

The Union Cabinet further approved setting up of a national level multi-state cooperative export society under MSCS Act, 2002.

This entity will facilitate export of surplus goods and services produced by various cooperative societies across the country with support from relevant union ministries.

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 19:03 IST

