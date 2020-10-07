Cabinet nod to Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor will aid ease of living: PM

Prime Minister on Wednesday said the Cabinet's nod to revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata and surrounding urban areas will further ease of living', give an impetus to local infrastructure and help commerce as well as tourism in the city.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised cost for Kolkata East West Metro Corridor Project for Kolkata city and surrounding urban areas, Railway Minister said.

Estimated completion cost of the project is Rs 8,575 crore and the target date of completion is December, 2021.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said,"Today's will further Ease of Living' for my sisters and brothers of Kolkata. It will also give an impetus to local infrastructure and help commerce as well as tourism in the city."



He also tweeted in Bengali language, hailing the decision.

The project envisages construction of a metro corridor between Salt Lake Sector-V to Howrah Maidan in West Bengal for a total route length of 16.6 km, Goyal said while briefing reporters on the

"After today's cabinet nod, the East-West Metro Corridor project would be completed within the next 14-15 months. This East-West Metro Corridor will help in reducing travel time and will also help in connecting suburban transit systems in Kolkata. It will be beneficial for around 8 lakh passengers everyday," he said.

Goyal said the project was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "gift to Kolkata".

