Cabinet okays PPP mode of BharatNet implementation in 16 states

-
ALSO READ
Two steps to boost broadband usage
Meghalaya to hold Class 12 state board exams as per schedule: CM Sangma
Market is factoring in a 26% earnings CAGR over FY21-23: Nomura
Myanmar military cuts wireless internet services amidst coup protests
Bihar, Chhattisgarh extend lockdowns; Covid curfew to continue in Andhra
-
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revised implementation strategy of BharatNet through Public-Private Partnership mode in 16 states.
An official statement said that BharatNet will now extend up to all inhabited villages beyond Gram Panchayats (GPs) in these states -- Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. An estimated 3.61 lakh villages including GPs will be covered.
The approval comes after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the revised strategy and the additional allocation on Monday.
The revised strategy also includes creation, upgradation, operation, maintenance and utilisation of BharatNet by the concessionaire who will be selected by a competitive international bidding process.
The estimated maximum viability gap funding approved for the above PPP model is Rs 19,041 crore.
The Cabinet also accorded an in-principle approval for extending BharatNet to cover all inhabited villages in the remaining states and Union Territories. The Department of Telecommunications would separately workout the modalities for the remaining states and Union Territories.
Further, the states where PPP Model is envisaged, will facilitate free Right of Way.
--IANS
rrb/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU