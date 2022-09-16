CAD to come in at 9-year high in first quarter of FY23: Ind-Ra

The (CAD) may have reached a nine-year or 36-quarter high of 3.4 per cent of the (GDP) in the first quarter of this financial year against a surplus of 0.9 per cent a year ago, said India Ratings (Ind-Ra) on Friday.

In terms of absolute amount, CAD at $28.4 billion may have touched the highest level in 38 quarters, the rating agency said. CAD was at $13.4 billion or 1.5 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2021-22.

Merchandise exports touched a record high of $ 121.2 billion in Q1 of FY23. Ind-Ra said that they are likely to slow down and come in at $104.2 billion in the second quarter of the year, growing by just 1.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to global headwinds.

The International Monetary Fund, in its July update, trimmed its forecast for global GDP growth to 3.2 per cent from 3.6 per cent in April 2022. Also, GDP forecasts of some of India’s key exporting destinations such as the US, Europe and China have been revised downwards. This may put India’s export targets of $750 billion (goods and services) for FY23 in jeopardy.

On the other hand, Ind-Ra expected merchandise imports to remain robust due to elevated global commodity prices (Brent crude averaged $ 100.7 a barrel in August this year) and a weak rupee. The agency expected the rupee to average 79.6 against the dollar in Q2 of this financial year.

Merchandise imports grew 40.5 per cent YoY in July-August 2022 to $128.2 billion and are expected to come in at $192.2 billion in Q2 of FY23, increasing by 30.3 per cent YoY.

Ind-Ra expected the merchandise trade deficit to come in at a fresh high of around $87 billion in Q2 of FY23.