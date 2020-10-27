Centre amends law to establish J&K Industrial Development Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Sikhs demand inclusion of Punjabi as official language in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir reports 546 new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 36,377
Jammu and Kashmir reports six more Covid-19 deaths, 610 fresh cases
Attacks on flag-bearers of democracy will not be tolerated: J&K LG
Himalayan states give unexplored potential for post-Covid revival: Minister
-
The Centre on Tuesday amended the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act, 1970 for setting up an industrial development corporation for rapid establishment, growth and development of industries in the union territory.
The amendment to the Act was made through a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which inserted a new chapter in the law for setting up the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Development Corporation.
According to the notification, the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Development Corporation will be set up for the purposes of securing and assisting in the rapid and orderly establishment, and organisation of industries in industrial areas and industrial estates in the union territory.
It will also help in establishing commercial centres in connection with the establishment and organisation of such industries.
The corporation shall acquire and hold such property, both movable and immovable, for the performance of any of its activities, and to lease, sell, exchange or otherwise transfer any property held by it on such conditions as may be deemed proper, the notification stated.
It will establish and manage industrial estates, develop industrial areas and make them available for undertakings to establish themselves.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU