Centre earns Rs 17.49 cr from scrap in Jan under cleanliness campaign

-
ALSO READ
Centre simplifies nearly 500 rules; earns over Rs 250 cr in scrap disposal
8 yrs of Swachh Bharat Mission: Govt to launch 15-day campaign on Sept 17
Yogi govt to conduct 3-day massive cleanliness drive in UP from Dec 1
21,000 sq ft freed, Rs 4 lakh revenue earned from cleanliness drive: MoHFW
Ensure adequate sanitation, cleanliness around Shahi Idgah: Delhi minister
-
The Centre earned Rs 17.49 crore in January from the disposal of scrap as part of its ambitious cleanliness campaign.
Besides this, it has freed 10.45 lakh sq feet of space in government premises, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Thursday said.
A total of 4,711 cleanliness campaigns were conducted in January and Rs 17,49,91,167 was earned by scrap disposal, it said.
The Centre has been continuing its special cleanliness campaign and has decided to come out with a monthly progress report on secretariat reforms
As many as 2,52,480 files were reviewed and 1,63,664 files were weeded out, the statement said, citing the second such report.
The Centre also disposed 3,94,805 public grievances out of 4,40,671 received by it during the month, according to the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU