Centre okays Rs 107 cr for firefighting facilities at Haldia Dock Complex

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday approved Rs 107 crore for augmentation of firefighting facilities on five jetties of Haldia Dock Complex, Port.

The allocation was announced by Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya.

In a release, the said the modern firefighting facility will enable the Haldia Dock Complex in the safe handling of the movement of petrochemical products. The ministry has prioritised safety and security of cargo operations on all major ports.

It is a move towards compliance of global standards for fire safety, the release said.

The existing firefighting facility does not support handling the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and other petroleum products as per the guideline of Oil Industry Safety Directorate (OISD) of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

LPG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargo on Haldia dock are projected to increase in the near future. This infrastructure will help to manage the petro-chemical goods in a safe and secure manner at Port by complying OISD guidelines, the ministry stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)