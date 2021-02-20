JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

FM Sitharaman says Centre, states must work together to lower fuel prices
Business Standard

Centre reconstitutes NITI Aayog governing council with PM as head

The Centre has reconstituted the governing council of the NITI Aayog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairperson

Topics
Centre | Niti Aayog | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

The Centre has reconstituted the governing council of the NITI Aayog with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairperson.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Secretariat, chief ministers of all states and those of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry are full time members of the council.

The Lieutenant Governors of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, and the administrators of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep will be special invitees of governing council.

The notification said the governing council was reconstituted as there was a need to do this.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, February 20 2021. 20:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU