Centre sets target to replace Diesel with Renewable in Agriculture by 2024

-
ALSO READ
Adani vs Reliance: Stage is set for India's Green Energy Revolution
Indian Railways' 'net-zero' goals hinge on electrification, solar, storage
Hidden costs of renewable power in compulsory purchases of RE for discoms
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
The Central government has set the target for replacing diesel with renewable energy in the agricultural sector by 2024.
The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable energy, R K Singh on Friday said this is in line with the government’s commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuels by 2030 and become a net zero emitter by 2070.
"India will replace diesel with renewables to achieve the target of zero diesel use in the agricultural sector by 2024,” said a statement by the ministry of power.
The Central government is already running a scheme to solarise the agriculture sector through KUSUM scheme. This would entail solar-run irrigation systems.
Singh was chairing a virtual meeting with the officers of Ministry of Power and MNRE, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power/Energy Departments of States & Union territories to discuss their role in India’s energy transition goals.
The ministry said the meeting was hosted to "ensure the State’s participation in fulfilling India’s climate commitments and each State and UT can be assigned energy saving target."
"Collaborative efforts between the Central and State governments towards the large-scale deployment of energy efficiency measures in potential sectors of the economy," Singh said.
He further said the states should have a specific agency is dedicated for energy efficiency and conservation. “We are working for a new and modern India, which cannot happen without modern power systems, and we look forward to working with all States and UTs to achieve this,” Singh said.
Power Secretary Alok Kumar stressed on the support and cooperation from States and UTs to facilitate the development of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan and its adoption and implementation to achieve the States/UTs specific goals.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU