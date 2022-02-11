Centre sets target to replace Diesel with Renewable in Agriculture by 2024

The Central government has set the target for replacing with in the agricultural sector by 2024.

The Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable energy, R K Singh on Friday said this is in line with the government’s commitment to increase the share of non-fossil fuels by 2030 and become a net zero emitter by 2070.

"India will replace with renewables to achieve the target of zero use in the agricultural sector by 2024,” said a statement by the ministry of power.

The Central government is already running a scheme to solarise the sector through KUSUM scheme. This would entail solar-run irrigation systems.

Singh was chairing a virtual meeting with the officers of Ministry of Power and MNRE, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of Power/Energy Departments of States & Union territories to discuss their role in India’s energy transition goals.

The ministry said the meeting was hosted to "ensure the State’s participation in fulfilling India’s climate commitments and each State and UT can be assigned energy saving target."

"Collaborative efforts between the Central and State governments towards the large-scale deployment of energy efficiency measures in potential sectors of the economy," Singh said.

He further said the states should have a specific agency is dedicated for energy efficiency and conservation. “We are working for a new and modern India, which cannot happen without modern power systems, and we look forward to working with all States and UTs to achieve this,” Singh said.

Power Secretary Alok Kumar stressed on the support and cooperation from States and UTs to facilitate the development of the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan and its adoption and implementation to achieve the States/UTs specific goals.