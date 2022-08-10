Centre shortlists six investment banks to assist in HZL stake sale

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc beats estimates, Q1 net profit up 56% at Rs 3,092 crore
Centre seeks bids from i-bankers to assist stake sale in Hindustan Zinc
Vedanta sees QoQ fall in profit and revenue; stock ends in the green
Hindustan Zinc to pay Rs 21 per share dividend, outflow at Rs 8,873 cr
Vedanta to pay out Rs 7,250 cr on second interim dividend at Rs 19.5/share
-
Centre has shortlisted six merchant bankers to assist the government in offloading its 29.5 per cent residual stake in Hindustan Zinc in tranches.
Six merchant banks, including ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets, will make a presentations before the inter-ministerial group on August 12. Post the presentations, the selected merchant bank would be notified.
The selected investment bank would have to assist the government on the timing and the modalities of the divestment, conduct market survey, domestic and international road shows to generate interest amongst prospective investors, seek regulatory approvals, among others. They will have to prepare a list of domestic and international investors to be approached by them within seven days.
Centre is looking to sell its residual 29.5 per cent in tranches through offer for sale mechanism. The government’s stake, as per closing price of shares on Wednesday, was over Rs 34,000 crore.
The selected merchant banker will also have to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to protect the government’s interest. The offer will have to be structured keeping in consideration the provisions of shareholders agreement between the government and Vedanta group signed in 2002, which had led to prolonged litigation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU