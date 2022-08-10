Centre shortlists six investment banks to assist in HZL stake sale

Centre has shortlisted six merchant bankers to assist the government in offloading its 29.5 per cent residual stake in in tranches.

Six merchant banks, including ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, HDFC Bank, IIFL Securities, Axis Capital and Citigroup Global Markets, will make a presentations before the inter-ministerial group on August 12. Post the presentations, the selected merchant bank would be notified.

The selected investment bank would have to assist the government on the timing and the modalities of the divestment, conduct market survey, domestic and international road shows to generate interest amongst prospective investors, seek regulatory approvals, among others. They will have to prepare a list of domestic and international investors to be approached by them within seven days.

Centre is looking to sell its residual 29.5 per cent in tranches through offer for sale mechanism. The government’s stake, as per closing price of shares on Wednesday, was over Rs 34,000 crore.

The selected merchant banker will also have to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to protect the government’s interest. The offer will have to be structured keeping in consideration the provisions of shareholders agreement between the government and Vedanta group signed in 2002, which had led to prolonged litigation.