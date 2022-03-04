Centre sticks to borrowing plan amid impact from Ukraine fallout: Report

-
ALSO READ
Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
LIVE: 'Enough is enough,' says United Nations chief on Ukraine crisis
China denies asking Russia not to invade Ukraine until post-Olympics
Formula One terminates contract with Russia after Ukraine invasion
-
India has no plans to borrow more this fiscal year and will keep its budget deficit target despite a potential negative shock to the nation’s finances from oil prices and delay in the biggest share sale, according to people familiar with the development.
The government’s market borrowings for the fiscal are over and there is no plan to borrow against the auctions that were canceled last month, the people said asking not to be identified as the discussions are private.
India had canceled two previous auctions citing its comfortable cash position as bond yields surged after the government unveiled a record borrowing plan for the next fiscal year. Still, the government last week said it will raise its borrowings through Treasury bills to 1.86 trillion rupees in March, from an earlier aim of 1.26 trillion rupees.
The yield on benchmark 10-year surged more than ten basis points in two weeks as oil prices surging above $100 a barrel, spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stoked worries about inflation and finances for the net oil-importing nation. India relies on imports to meet about 85% of its oil needs.
Volatile markets after geopolitical concerns are prompting government to review its proposed listing plan for Life Insurance Corp., a move that raises concerns about its impact on India’s fiscal deficit, already one of the widest in the world.
The initial share sale of the LIC will likely be deferred to the next year, but extra savings and robust tax collections will make up for it, helping the finance ministry stick to its budget deficit goal of 6.9% of the gross domestic product in the year to March 2022, they said.
A finance ministry spokesman could not be immediately reached for a comment.
If the LIC IPO doesn’t go through by March, the fiscal deficit could rise to 7.1% of GDP, according to Teresa John, an economist with Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in Mumbai.
As of now, the government’s cash position is comfortable, but if crude prices rise further and stay elevated for long, it might warrant a review of the finances, the officials said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU