Chana prices fall below MSP in several major mandis: Check details here

Chana (gram) prices have been below the MSP in several major mandis across the country during the first 15 days of the new rabi harvest season. This could fuel further resentment among farmers, unless there is strong and swift intervention by the Centre to push up the prices near the MSP levels of Rs 5,100 per quintal.
The data collated by Swaraj India shows in the first fortnight of March 2021, just around 16 per cent of last year’s total arrivals reached the markets. The bulk of the harvest is still to come.
Nafed, meanwhile, said that it will start procurement of chana at MSP from Gujarat in a few days.
Chana production is expected to be over 11.6 million tonnes this year, up from 11.08 million tonnes last year and higher than the average production of the last five years, at 9.77 million tonnes.
