Chhattisgarh gets approval for pulses procurement at MSPs in kharif season

The Centre has given its nod to the Chhattisgarh government’s plan of procuring arhar (pigeon pea), (green gram), and urad (black gram) at minimum support prices (MSPs) in the kharif marketing season 2022-23.

The Bhupesh Baghel government had announced in July procuring arhar, urad, and at MSPs. will get Rs 6,600 per quintal for and urad, and Rs 7,755 per quintal for arhar.

The move is to promote crop diversification in the state. “The acreage of in the state has sharply come down and hence the state government is taking measures to convince the about the benefits of moving away from paddy,” state Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey had said. The decision to procure was part of the measures, he said, adding that the initiative would strengthen the rural economy and increase farmers’ income.

The Chhattisgarh government’s Department of Agriculture had sent a proposal to the Centre, seeking its approval for the purchase of arhar, urad, and moong at MSPs. The state government has sent a detailed project report, underlining the cultivation of in the state, its production, the estimated quantity to be procured at MSPs, and preparations for purchase.

A state government spokesperson said the and Welfare had written to the central agencies concerned about ensuring the implementation of the support price scheme.

Procurement will be done under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) from October 17 to December 16.

Arhar will be procured separately from March 13, 2023, to May 12, 2023.

The maximum estimated quantities to be procured in the 2022-23 are moong (372 million tonnes), urad (6,180 million tonnes), and arhar (6,342 million tonnes).

This urad has been cultivated in 122,000 hectares, arhar in 129,000 hectares, and moong in 16,340 hectares.

The state-run Chhattisgarh State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed) will be the nodal agency in procurement.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given farmers exemption from mandi fees and farmer welfare fees.