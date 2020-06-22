China investment proposals on hold, not scrapped yet: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra government has put on hold Rs 5,020 crore worth investment proposals from China as it awaits The Central government's policy on the issue.

Last week the state government signed memoranda of understanding for Rs 16,000 crore investments from domestic and foreign investors. These included agreements with three Chinese companies in the auto, electric mobility and engineering segments.

But in view of border tensions and the death of 20 Indian soldiers, the Maharashtra government has decided to wait for the Central government's policy on Chinese investments.

"There is a status quo with regard to MOUs signed with Chinese companies. There is no decision to scrap the agreements,"said Maharashtra industries minister Subhash Desai.

The three Chinese companies committing investment in Maharashtra include - Great Wall Motors ( Rs 3770 crore), joint venture of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions and Foton ( Rs 1000 crore) and Hengli Engineering (Rs 250 crore).

A spokesperson of Great Wall Motors declined comment.

Government sources say informal discussions have taken place between state and central officials but there is no advisory or communication from the Centre to suspend Chinese projects.

Apart from Rs 16,000 crore worth proposals, the state is expecting an additional Rs 8000 crore investment in steel, pulp and paper and electronic system design sectors.