China ready to strengthen ties, President Xi Jinping writes to PM Modi

Chinese President on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sympathies amid the Covid-19 led crisis in India. “President Xi says, “I am very concerned about the recent situation of Covid-19 pandemic in India. On behalf of the Chinese government and people, as well as in my name, I would like to express sincere sympathies to the Indian government and people,” Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong said in a tweet.

“Humanity is a community with a shared future. Only through solidarity and cooperation can countries around the world ultimately defeat the pandemic,” Weidong said.

China is also ready to strengthen cooperation with India in fighting the pandemic and is ready to provide support in this regard, Jinping said in the letter. “The Chinese side stands ready to strengthen cooperation with the Indian side in fighting the pandemic and provide support and help in this regard. I believe that under the leadership of India, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic,” he said on Twitter. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he received a call from China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveying the country’s sympathies at India’s Covid-19 challenge.