JUST IN
CMFRI identifies 146 sites along Indian coastline for sea cage farming
Lift 15-20% coal need via rail-ship-rail mode: PowerMin to Punjab utility
Subsidy halt, price rise and supply-chain bottlenecks hit EV sales in 2023
India Energy Week: India has best rate of return in the world, says PM Modi
Oil rises on China outlook, supply worries after Turkey earthquake
CCI meeting this Thursday to clear 20 merger deals pending approval
CNG, EVs, hybrid vehicles to comprise 30% of total auto sales: ICRA
Energy transition has to ensure surviving present: Oil minister Puri
Sebi returns Go Digit General Insurance IPO papers; firm to refile
No proposal at present to increase amount under PM-KISAN: Govt in Lok Sabha
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Lift 15-20% coal need via rail-ship-rail mode: PowerMin to Punjab utility
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CMFRI identifies 146 sites along Indian coastline for sea cage farming

Aimed at empowering the coastal population through additional livelihood options, the ICAR-CMFRI has chalked out plans to boost mariculture activities across the coastal states of the country

Topics
Environment | ICAR

IANS  |  Kochi 

Sea, beach, tourists, coast, coastal

Aimed at empowering the coastal population through additional livelihood options, the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has chalked out plans to boost mariculture activities across the coastal states of the country.

This was announced here by CMFRI Director A. Gopalakrishnan at a session on mariculture for researchers and academicians at the CMFRI.

"CMFRI has identified and geo-referenced 146 potential sites for sea cage farming within 10 km in the sea from the coast along the Indian coastal line, with a production potential of 2.13 million tonnes per year. In these, four sites from Kerala in an area of nearly 1300 ha," he said.

"CMFRI has developed and standardised indigenous sea cage farming technology suitable to Indian coastal and open waters. On average, up to 3 tonnes of fish could be produced in a 6-diameter cage within a period of 8 months. CMFRI has estimated that farmers could earn an economic return ranging from Rs. 1.5 to 2.5 lakh depending on the species grown from each crop," he added.

Citing the status of India's mariculture, tthe CMFRI Director said the current mariculture production from India is less than 0.1 million tonne per year against a projected potential of 4 to 8 million tonnes.

"Successful expansion of inland and brackishwater aquaculture in the country could be capitalised to boost mariculture production in a phased manner," he added.

--IANS

sg/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Environment

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 19:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.