CNG price hiked by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR with effect from today

The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi-NCR, with effect from Sunday at 6 am.

With the latest hike, is now priced at Rs 73.61 per kg in Delhi, Rs 76.17 per kg in Noida, and Rs 81.94 in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, has also increased gas prices in other parts of the country. In Rewari, is retailing at Rs 84.07 per kg; Rs 82.27 per kg in Karnal and Kaithal; Rs 85.40 in Kanpur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur and Rs 83.88 in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand after the increase.

The city gas distributors have been periodically raising prices since October last year when domestic as well as international gas prices started to climb.

